March 31, 2022

IRS TARGETS POOREST TAXPAYERS FOR AUDITS: Data obtained by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) shows the federal tax agency is five times more likely to audit the lowest income bracket earners ($25K or less) than those in any of the other brackets. The IRS ignored my request for comment (surprise, surprise).

The guy ultimately in charge of the IRS often complains about billionaires who pay no taxes. Maybe that wouldn’t be the case if Biden told the auditors to pay attention to somebody other than the poorest filers.