ALSO, THEY’RE DELICIOUS: Avocados may protect heart health, study shows.

Relatedly, in another variety of shrinkflation, the Avocado Oil Mayonnaise that Helen likes has miraculously become “Mayonnaise with Avocado Oil,” along with the much less desirable soy and canola oil. Avocado oil is still first on the label, but the other two are right after, so I assume it’s like 33.5% avocado oil overall. See also the transition from “Olive Oil Mayonnaise” to “Mayonnaise with Olive Oil.”