March 31, 2022

I’M GLAD TO SEE LEFTY ACADEMICS FINALLY STANDING UP ON THIS: Chemerinsky & Gillman: Free Speech Doesn’t Mean Hecklers Get To Shut Down Campus Debate. “It is profoundly disturbing that some students [at UC-Hastings and Yale law schools] assert a right to determine what messages are acceptable on a campus and try to deprive others within the community of their right to invite or listen to speakers of their choice. . . . It is especially problematic when the students attempting to silence other viewpoints are lawyers in training. How are legal professionals to argue cases if they are unwilling to hear from, and learn to respond to, the opposing side of current debates?”

At this point, I think you’d have to think twice before hiring Yale Law or Hastings graduates.