March 30, 2022

THERE IS A WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN ON MULTIPLE FRONTS: HOW CDC COLLUDED WITH TEACHERS’ UNIONS TO DEVASTATE AMERICA’S CHILDREN. “Perhaps the most damaging of all “anti-covid” measures over the last two years were the public school closures. Children fell behind academically and socially, and multiple studies have documented serious mental health issues in a large number of children. Meanwhile, the data indisputably showed that schools were not a significant source of covid transmission, and covid is virtually harmless to children. How did this public policy disaster come about? A just-released report by Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis suggests that the cause was inappropriate and perhaps unprecedented influence on the Centers for Disease Control exerted by the teachers’ unions, specifically the American Federation for Teachers.”