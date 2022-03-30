March 30, 2022

PROFESSOR CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Northern lights may glow over United States on Wednesday night. “On Monday, NOAA’s sun-watching satellites detected two eruptions on the surface of the sun that sent enormous clouds of charged particles blasting through space. These events are known as coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. After analyzing the eruptions, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said that the Earth is directly in the path of these two CMEs, which is good news for folks hoping to get a glimpse of the aurora. Further analysis found that the second CME is traveling through space slightly faster and will eventually catch up and merge with the first, forming one massive cloud of charged particles before arriving at Earth late on Wednesday.”