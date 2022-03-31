March 31, 2022

CHANGE: Virginia Military Institute alumni launch full-scale assault against school’s DEI plans.

As the Virginia Military Institute continues to march toward the implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion programming on campus, a battalion of its alumni have launched something of a blitzkrieg against those plans.

A large and vocal company of alumni, cadets, parents and friends of VMI recently started a petition calling on Virginia Attorney General Miyares to halt any and all “DEI initiatives until a full investigation is performed.”

Concerned VMI supporters have also taken to local media outlets, lambasting the plans. They’re also calling on newly elected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has already curbed DEI programming in public K-12 schools, to take the same tactic with higher education.