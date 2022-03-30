March 30, 2022

STACY MCCAIN: Why Is Russian Disinformation More Trustworthy Than Our Media? “Keep in mind that our government funded research in Communist Chinese labs that may have produced the COVID-19 virus. We are told, however, that the research our government was funding in Ukraine was entirely benign, and if we express skepticism about this project (which, oh, by the way, just happened to help make money for Joe Biden’s worthless crack-addicted son) well, our skepticism is proof that we’re a bunch of kooky right-wing conspiracy theorists. Wouldn’t it be nice if our government and our media would tell us the truth once in while, so they could have more credibility than the Kremlin?”