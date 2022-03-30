March 30, 2022

MORE FROM THE NEW CIVIL LIBERTIES ALLIANCE: NCLA just filed a preliminary injunction asking a federal court to immediately halt the U.S. Surgeon General’s initiative, which (1) directs technology companies to censor viewpoints that conflict with Government messaging on COVID-19, and (2) demands information about individuals who voice those contrary opinions on social media by May 2, 2022.

The filing is here.

Here is the original complaint, which was filed on Thursday.

Reminder: I’m on the board of the NCLA.