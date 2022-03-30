March 30, 2022

SHUT UP, MITTENS: Romney: NATO would rethink U.S. relationship if Trump wins in 2024. “Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday in a CNN interview that if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, the NATO alliance would be significantly damaged. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, said NATO members would wonder whether they could continue to count on the United States.”

You helped install the gang of crooks, incompetents, and dotards who have brought us to the edge of World War III, and you’re still trying to pretend that the adults are in charge? Resign.