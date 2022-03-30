March 30, 2022

THIS IS WHY DEMS ARE STILL PURSUING DREAMS OF PROSECUTION AND A THIRD IMPEACHMENT — THEY’RE SCARED: Poll: Trump leads Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups. “If the 2024 presidential election were held right now, the poll finds Trump getting 47 percent support compared to 41 percent for Biden. Twelve percent of voters are undecided. Vice President Harris performs even worse in a hypothetical match-up with Trump. Forty-nine percent said they would choose Trump, while 38 percent said they would support Harris.”