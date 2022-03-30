«

March 30, 2022

WELL, IT’S NOT BIDEN’S MOST RUINOUS IDEA:  It turns out the Democrats aren’t soft on crime at all.

But only because the most ruinous one is his war on affordable energy. It is however, like all his other ideas, very very bad.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am
