March 30, 2022

SINCE HE’S A LEFTY THE PRESS WILL IGNORE: Kentucky Activist Indicted for Attempted Murder in Assassination Attempt of Louisville Mayoral Candidate.

A grand jury in Louisville on Monday indicted Brown on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Four of Greenberg’s staffers were nearby when the shooting occurred, according to a media release from Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine.

Brown has been on home incarceration with an ankle monitor since he was released on bond shortly after his arrest. A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond, prompting outrage from Greenberg, who said it was “impossible to believe” Brown could be released from jail after the shooting.