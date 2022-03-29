«
March 29, 2022

SO ONE OF MY FRIENDS HAS THIS CAT, HENRY:  He’s not the world’s dumbest cat, because Havey-cat (my cat) narrowly beats him. Maybe. I mean it’s really close. So, when you have a really dumb cat what do you do? Why of course, you make him a published author. (They’re blank books/notebooks.)


Super cute A5 notebook chronicling Henry’s DEMAND for attention. This warm design is perfect for the cat lover in your life.

100 pages
blank lined paper
5.5″ x 8.5″

To all aspiring writers: Henry has 9 books out. You can too! (Though yours probably shouldn’t be blank. Unless you really want them to be.)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:31 am
