«

March 29, 2022

I BLAME IT ON INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES HIRING GRADUATES FROM MARXIST-INFESTED UNIVERSITIES:  Why was the intelligence community wrong about Putin?

Most Marxists have been exquisitely trained to flinch away from logic. This is the result.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.