March 28, 2022

DON SURBER: Soak the Billionaires:

This weekend, Democrats floated another trial balloon on a billionaire’s tax. The New York Times reported, “Biden to Include Minimum Tax on Billionaires in Budget Proposal.”

As a conservative I am dutybound to come to the defense of the billionaires, right? After all, National Review has attacked this plan several times over. . . .

That’s all nice to know, but the question is what is in it for conservatives?

Romans asked Cui Bono, who benefits?

I ask Sonny Bono? What’s in it for me and my son?

NR relies on the charity of others so it sides with its rich benefactors who donate to NR. Opposing higher taxes on the rich makes sense for them. NR writers have convinced themselves that we must protect the wealth of billionaires because eventually the confiscation trickles down to the rest of us. Good for them.

But actual conservatives have very few rich benefactors. They have many more billionaire oppressors.

Mark Zuckerberg used Facebook to silence Trump and other patriots opposed to the fascism rising from the halls of Congress.

Zuckerberg also paid off state election officials to rig the election in Wisconsin.

Twitter censors us as well.

Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.

Bill Gates is funding biolab research in Red China.

The Internet oligarchs are power-mad.

Corporate CEOs are so woke that they jump through every new hoop before the LGBT crowd have finished making it. Who do you think funds all the lefty organizations? Just today, the Washington Examiner reported, “Jeff Bezos’s ex breaks record with $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood.”

Well, it is her money and she can do what she wants with it, but she will have to hire some other boy to carry her water because this Gunga Din is out of here.