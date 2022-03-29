«
March 29, 2022

BOB MCMANUS: Now’s the moment Adams and Hochul must seize to face down pro-criminal pols. “New York’s top two elected executives say they want safer streets in the Empire State. This is the week for them to prove it.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:06 am
