March 29, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: New report: 255,000 ‘excess votes’ for Biden in six key 2020 states. “A new deep dive into discrepancies in the ballot counts of six key battleground states in the 2020 election has turned up more than 250,000 ‘excess votes’ for President Joe Biden, and maybe far more.”

I’m told that one reason Youngkin won in Virginia was that Republicans there maintained a full-court press on polling places and counting centers to deter fraud. That needs to happen everywhere.