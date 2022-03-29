«
March 29, 2022

THAT WAS FAST: MIT reinstates SAT/ACT requirement for incoming classes. A friend asks: “Did the entire admission department threaten to quit? Or did the incoming class turn out to be morons?”

I’m guessing the latter, but who knows?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
