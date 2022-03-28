March 28, 2022

SO I BOUGHT ONE OF THESE NUKALERT DEVICES JUST IN CASE. They last ten years, and the way things are going there’s some nontrivial chance I’ll want it over that period. Longtime reader Bill Rudersdorf writes: “I just got my NukAlert™ recalibrated. I’m not a super serious prepped, but I like to know about radiation risks. www.NukAlert.com – the factory is now Sold Out, but Amazon still lists stock. This sort of knowledge is very, very important.”

It’s dead-simple to use, has clear instructions on what to do, and really could be attached to a keychain (it’s a bit bigger than a car keyfob) if you wanted to. You probably won’t need one.