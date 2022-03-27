«

March 27, 2022

INSTEAD, HOW ABOUT SPACESHIPS THAT WORK? NASA emails reveal internal discussions over calls to rename James Webb Space Telescope: report. “The 1960s agency administrator’s treatment of LGBTQ people has come under question.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.