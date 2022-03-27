March 27, 2022

LAWS ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Inside NBC News’ Inside Look at ‘Ghost Guns’ and the Laws They Broke in the Process. “Our friends at Ammoland Shooting Sports News have done incredible work exposing the crimes – actual crimes – NBC correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and his crew committed while producing the liberal network’s latest hit-piece on homemade firearms. I was asked to take a look at the story from a different perspective. What I found was simply unbelievable – the worst news story focused on firearms ever produced for a network news program.”