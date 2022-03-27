March 27, 2022

OUT: DE-POLICING. IN: A loaded 9 mm pistol was found inside a city school this week, renewing cries for police to be allowed back patrolling the hallways.

A loaded gun left somewhere? Were there any Capitol Police visiting?

Plus, why is Boston such a cesspit of racism?

“If there are armed security at City Hall, the State House and Mayor (Michelle) Wu’s house — not to mention at elite, mostly white universities like Harvard and MIT — then the mayor needs to explain why white adults are protected while children whose only crime is being Black and poor are not,” said the Rev. Eugene Rivers, a vocal leader in Boston for neighborhood rights. . . . “Mayor Wu uses as one of her marketing shticks that she’s a mother,” Rivers said. “So why would she deny children of color the same protection she wants for her own kids?” The mayor’s office had no comment. In 2020, police reform legislation ended the requirement for districts to have at least one resource officer in each school.

But no end to armed security for the mayor.