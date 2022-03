STANDING UP AGAINST GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP: NCLA Takes on U.S. Surgeon General’s Censoring of Alleged Covid-19 “Misinformation” on Twitter.

A reminder that when private organizations censor at the behest of government officials, that constitutes a First Amendment violation. The “private companies can do what they want” rule doesn’t apply. Though to be honest, in 2022 it’s not clear that “private companies” apart from government influence really exist at this level.