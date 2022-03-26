March 26, 2022

A QUESTION FOR READERS OF WIRED:

When you read a Wired piece making the factual claim

Black and brown people are prosecuted for crimes at higher rates and arrested at higher rates than non-Black and brown people

does it at all occur to you to ask, “Do they also commit crimes at higher rates”? On the one hand, I’d expect the aspergery techie crowd, which, presumably Wired‘s readership would draw upon, to be more transgressive in asking the logically obvious questions. On the other hand, the crimestop is hard-wired at the neural synapse level these days. . .