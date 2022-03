KICK’EM WHEN THEIR DOWN (AND BLACK, CONSERVATIVE AND INTER-RACIALLY MARRIED): The Squad and the Mainstream Media are now targeting the Supreme Court’s lone Black Justice, Clarence Thomas, who was just released from the hospital earlier this week, and wife, Virginia Thomas, who, oh by the way, just happens to be White. Rather than “The Squad,” how about the “Raving Lunatic Lefty Caucus” (RLLC)?