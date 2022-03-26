March 26, 2022

HMM: How fingers could point to a link between low testosterone and COVID hospitalizations. “The researchers observed that patients with “feminized” short little fingers relative to their other digits tend to experience severe COVID-19 symptoms leading to hospitalization, and more importantly patients with large right hand—left hand differences in ratios 2D:4D and 3D:5D—have substantially elevated probabilities of hospitalization.”

But digit ratios are about prenatal testosterone exposure; they don’t indicate current levels or people who got testosterone therapy would have new finger growth.