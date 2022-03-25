March 25, 2022

I LOOK AT THESE PEOPLE AND GO: DO THEY REALIZE THEY’RE MADE OF MEAT?* Biden Casually Says Food Shortage “Going To Be Real” As Necessary “Price” Of Anti-Russia Sanctions.

*Younger son tells me this is not a socially acceptable joke. I told him neither am I.

On the serious side, this reminds me of the columnist at Bloomberg saying that this will be hard on people who make less than 300k, but you know, if we just take the bus and eat lentils instead of meat, we’ll be fine.

They truly, seriously don’t have any clue how most of this country lives. They want to change everything, but they have no idea what they’re changing. It’s like being governed by crazy aliens who have never actually lived on this planet.