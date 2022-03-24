March 24, 2022
“From Veblen to Galbraith what has distressed the American critics of the free economy is not private property – which is the cornerstone of their own independence – but the private property of others. In recent times it is the spectacle of property in the hands of ordinary, gross, uneducated people that has troubled the domestic critics of American capitalism.”
— Roger Scruton
I mean, what’s the point of being a ruling class if you can’t lord it over the plebs?
