March 24, 2022

DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Mountain lion captured inside Irvine building. “People inside that building were able to scramble to another floor, but the mountain lion had no way of leaving, and a veterinarian was able to get close enough to tranquilize him. . . . Over the weekend, a mountain lion was spotted taking a swim in Lake Mission Viejo after spending some time outside a nearby home. It wasn’t clear if it was the same cougar, but it’s possible given the proximity and timing.”