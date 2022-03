IN A SANE WORLD, LET ALONE A JUST ONE, THERE WOULD BE TRIALS: The Death of Outrage over COVID.

People died alone. Children were (and are still being) permanently harmed. People lost everything they’d ever worked for. People committed suicide. Our economy suffered a deep wound from which millions might yet die.

All so the democrats could steal an election and leverage themselves into power.

There need to be trials. And there needs to be the certainty this won’t happen again.