March 24, 2022

IT’S NOT SO MUCH THEY’RE UN-SERIOUS:  Democrats plot to halt inflated gas prices by…printing more money.

It’s more that they’re toddlers. My cat* would govern better than this.

*And this is Havelock-cat, who is brain damaged.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:34 am
