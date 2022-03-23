March 23, 2022
SENATOR KENNEDY STUMPS SUPREME COURT NOMINEE WITH ONE QUESTION:
“When does life begin, in your opinion,” Senator Kennedy asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for starters.
“Senator… um… I don’t… know,” Judge Jackson replied, followed by an uneasy, awkward laugh.
“Do you have a belief?” Kennedy pressed.
“I have, um, personal religious and otherwise beliefs that have nothing to do with the law in terms of when life begins,” Jackson responded.
“Do you have a personal belief though about when life begins?” Kennedy probed.
“I have a religious view that I set aside when I am ruling on cases,” Jackson evaded again.
Senator Kennedy pushed further on the point, asking Judge Jackson an important follow-up, “When does equal protection of the laws attach to a human being?”
“Well Senator, um… I believe that the Supreme Court… um… actually I, I actually don’t know the answer to that question — I’m sorry — I don’t,” Judge Jackson responded, again with an ill-timed grin on her face as her initially confident answer turned to another know-nothing response.
And as a follow-up to Jackson’s showstopper last night, “Democrats don’t understand that, for better or worse, every candidate this cycle, and maybe even in 2024, is going to be asked ‘How do you define the term ‘woman’?’ And [their] candidates won’t have an answer,” Pradheep J. Shanker tweets.