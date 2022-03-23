March 23, 2022

SENATOR KENNEDY STUMPS SUPREME COURT NOMINEE WITH ONE QUESTION:

“When does life begin, in your opinion,” Senator Kennedy asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for starters.

“Senator… um… I don’t… know,” Judge Jackson replied, followed by an uneasy, awkward laugh.

“Do you have a belief?” Kennedy pressed.

“I have, um, personal religious and otherwise beliefs that have nothing to do with the law in terms of when life begins,” Jackson responded.

“Do you have a personal belief though about when life begins?” Kennedy probed.

“I have a religious view that I set aside when I am ruling on cases,” Jackson evaded again.

Senator Kennedy pushed further on the point, asking Judge Jackson an important follow-up, “When does equal protection of the laws attach to a human being?”

“Well Senator, um… I believe that the Supreme Court… um… actually I, I actually don’t know the answer to that question — I’m sorry — I don’t,” Judge Jackson responded, again with an ill-timed grin on her face as her initially confident answer turned to another know-nothing response.