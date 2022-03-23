March 23, 2022

THAT SEEMS TO BE THE WAY THE WIND IS BLOWING: Did The New York Times Admit Joe Biden Is Corrupt So Democrats Can Get Rid Of Him? “It is painfully obvious, as was predictable, that Joe Biden’s presidency is a dumpster fire. As demonstrated by the party’s destructive callousness towards children, the elderly, and the poor during their Covid lockdown frenzy, Democrats care about none of these real-world results of their policies. But they do care about polling, and Joe Biden’s is abysmal.”