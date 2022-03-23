March 23, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
THIS TOO: Russian state media accidentally releases 9,861 KIA toll in Ukraine, then airbrushes; rumors of a possible Kremlin coup – disinformation or real; even CNN sees red wave coming in US midterms; Coulrocracy (=government by clowns).
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.