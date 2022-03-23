March 23, 2022
ALL OF THE MEDIA NEED TO GO TO NIXON’S GRAVE AND BEG FORGIVENESS: Hunter Biden Laptop? What Laptop?
On their knees. Sure, he was statist and a bit weird. But he never tried to rig any election like they have. And are still trying.
