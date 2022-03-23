«

March 23, 2022

ALL OF THE MEDIA NEED TO GO TO NIXON’S GRAVE AND BEG FORGIVENESS:  Hunter Biden Laptop? What Laptop?

On their knees. Sure, he was statist and a bit weird. But he never tried to rig any election like they have. And are still trying.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:22 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.