THE LAST THING WE NEED IS A JUSTICE WHO DEFERS TO “EXPERTS”: Ketanji Brown Jackson Can’t Define What A Woman Is: “I’m Not A Biologist”.

Yes, I know she thought she was being clever, but I’m actually serious. Our system of government requires that the common man be allowed to rule himself. (The common woman too.) It is sort of anathema to rule by experts. The only system that depends on the rule of experts is the old Soviet system that fancied itself “scientific socialism.”