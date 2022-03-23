March 23, 2022

THE MAJESTY OF THE LAW: Illinois Town “Issue[s] 62 Tickets to an Elderly Couple for Having Lawn Chairs in Their Front Yard.” “If the reader is thinking that things have, at this point, gone completely off the rails, buckle up, because the ride is not yet over.”

If we’re going to return to corporal punishment, it should start here. The proper remedy for officials who overreach their power is horsewhipping and the stocks. Naked, to strip them of any shreds of dignity. Because oppressors don’t deserve dignity.