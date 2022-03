NOBODY’S TRYING TO PUSH GAYNESS ON YOUNG CHILDREN, AND TO PROVE IT WE’RE PUTTING A SAME-SEX KISS INTO OUR KIDS’ MOVIE: Same-Sex Kiss Added Back to ‘Lightyear’ After ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Controversy.

I feel like this is a case of the urge for virtue-signaling overriding all traces of political judgment. Think this will affect the movement of Hispanics to the GOP?