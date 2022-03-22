March 22, 2022

DEPARTMENT OF “JUSTICE:” DOJ collected Project Veritas emails but didn’t reveal it to federal judge overseeing case. “Clearly the FBI is heavily invested in this investigation, an investigation which seems unusual from the outset. . . . It’s impossible to believe any of it would be happening if the owner of the diary weren’t the president’s daughter which makes the whole thing appear blatantly political.” It appears that way because it is. And it’s not just the President’s daughter. It’s the Democratic President’s daughter. I doubt Barron Trump’s diary would have gotten such solicitude from the utterly political and compromised DOJ.