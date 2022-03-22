March 22, 2022

LAWRENCE PERSON: Coming Food Shortages? Doubt It.

As long as the Biden Administration doesn’t do something criminally stupid (like imposing wage and price controls to fight inflation, or a mandate that 50% of truck drivers be women), the American economy should adapt to prevent any significant food shortages due to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Of course, government has no shortage of other ways to wreck the economy and make food scarce, and hyperinflation is one of the best.