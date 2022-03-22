March 22, 2022
LAWRENCE PERSON: Coming Food Shortages? Doubt It.
As long as the Biden Administration doesn’t do something criminally stupid (like imposing wage and price controls to fight inflation, or a mandate that 50% of truck drivers be women), the American economy should adapt to prevent any significant food shortages due to the Russo-Ukrainian War.
Of course, government has no shortage of other ways to wreck the economy and make food scarce, and hyperinflation is one of the best.
As I said in my New York Post column on the subject, we’re likely to see discomfort in the United States, but actual hunger and maybe even starvation in poorer countries. Also, when you have to hope that the Biden Administration won’t do something criminally stupid, well . . .