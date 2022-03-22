March 22, 2022

IS THERE ANYONE IN THIS ADMINISTRATION WHO CAN THINK STRAIGHT? In Rambling remarks, VP Harris talks about ‘The Passage of Time’. “Has there been a modern Vice President so unable to speak extemporaneously as Harris? When Dan Quayle served in this office for four years, he got subjected to far more public ridicule over his intellect for far less reason than Harris supplies every time she goes off script. She’s a political disaster, so much so that the White House has kept her public appearances at a minimum ever since her interviews with NBC’s Lester Holt and Univision’s Ilia Calderón in June of last year. They’ve inexplicably put her out front occasionally as of late in the Ukraine crisis, with embarrassing results, and now she can’t even get her way through a presser on broadband.”

Also: Kamala’s national security adviser calls it quits, cites ‘pressing personal matters.’