March 22, 2022

WHAT ARE DEMS HIDING IN JACKSON CONFIRMATION? For reasons that remain unexplained, officials at the U.S. Sentencing Commission, where Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson formerly served as Vice-Chairman, are withholding key documents about her tenure.

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, isn’t happy that his request for those docs has been denied. Grassley tried to enlist panel chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), to help. No deal, which may have surprised Grassley since he and Durbin just last week during Sunshine Week co-sponsored a bill to require televised Supreme Court proceedings.