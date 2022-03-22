March 22, 2022

I HAD BEEN RELIABLY ASSURED IN THE MSM THAT THIS WAS THE CLEANEST ELECTION EVAH! Georgia ballot harvesting probe advances as state elections board approves subpoena.

It’s almost like the MSM is non objective and partisan.

From the article:

The Georgia Elections Board has approved a subpoena to secure evidence and testimony in an ongoing investigation into whether third-party liberal activists illegally gathered thousands of absentee ballots in the 2020 general election and a subsequent runoff that determined Democrat control of the U.S. Senate.

And:

Officials said the new subpoena powers will be used by Raffensperger’s office to secure evidence from the election integrity group True the Vote, which filed a complaint in November saying it had acquired videotapes, a whistleblower’s admission and cell phone location records showing what appeared to be a widespread ballot harvesting operation in the November 2020 general election and January 2021 election runoff. The group’s complaint said surveillance camera footage showed ballot traffickers delivering stacks of ballots to drop boxes between midnight and 5 a.m. and cell phone records showed as many as 240 activists made such deliveries.

And:

“John Doe described a network of non-governmental organizations that worked together to facilitate a ballot trafficking scheme in Georgia,” True the Vote wrote in its complaint. “John Doe claimed to have been one of many individuals paid to collect and deliver absentee ballots during the early voting periods of the November 2020 General Election and the January 2021 Runoff Election.”

