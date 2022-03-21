March 21, 2022

WE WILL DELETE YOU: “A deeper concern is what happens when private institutions like corporations, universities, and media exercise the same power without even the pretense of accountability. If the large financial institutions want to, they can act as gatekeepers to society and would be held accountable only by the market, to which they also hold the keys.”

Hang a few executives or burn them at the stake and they’ll feel differently. The market is, in the end, not the only thing that can hold people accountable. It’s unwise to forget that.

People and institutions want to practice social alchemy, but there’s only one universal solvent. Anyone with a reasonable knowledge of history would know that, but our elites are poorly educated.