March 22, 2022

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING? Federal judges have already begun to drift away from hiring Yale Law clerks.

On the heels of the latest controversy at Yale Law School, which David Lat ably describes over at Original Jurisdiction, a federal judge penned an email to fellow judges: “The latest events at Yale Law School, in which students attempted to shout down speakers participating in a panel discussion on free speech, prompt me to suggest that students who are identified as those willing to disrupt any such panel discussion should be noted. All federal judges—and all federal judges are presumably committed to free speech—should carefully consider whether any student so identified should be disqualified from potential clerkships.”

The truth is, Yale Law has already seen falling clerkship placement numbers in recent years. Incidents like this may harden some judges’ opposition. . . .

A few items stand out. Yale would typically place between 25% and 35% of its class into federal clerkships. Its number is low in 2020, but not the lowest in this time period. A couple of times, Stanford has placed a higher percentage of clerks than Yale.

But noteworthy is Chicago’s climb, from 10% of the class in 2013 to a whopping 27.6% in 2020, for the first time in recent memory besting Yale.