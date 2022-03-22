March 22, 2022

WELL, YES: Most say it really is ‘Bidenflation.’

The White House has tried to blame everything and everyone but the occupant of the Oval Office for the inflation that is choking family budgets, but voters feel they know who to blame in the crisis: President Joe Biden.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 64% of likely voters said that the president’s policies have caused the 40-year high rate of inflation. Just 8% said his actions have cut inflation, and 25% haven’t seen a difference.