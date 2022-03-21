«
March 21, 2022

GO AWAY: Fauci suggests going back to restrictions. It doesn’t go well. “A growing majority of people in America are simply done with the pandemic and they are getting on with their lives. Law enforcement agencies in many areas have repeatedly declared that they have no intention of acting as the ‘mask police’ for bureaucrats who try to impose such rules and the authoritarians who keep trying to mandate such policies are probably going to be in for an unpleasant surprise when their next election rolls around.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:15 pm
