March 21, 2022

A THREAD FROM TRENT TELENKO ON RUSSIAN LOGISTICS AND “operational attrition.” In the past, the Russians showed considerable ability to improvise, adapt, and overcome when faced with logistical problems, but this is not the Soviet Army of 1945. World War II is a long time ago, and lessons drawn from it are likely to be outdated. (This is true when analyzing other nations’ militaries as well, including our own. Just because we were good at something in my grandfather’s day doesn’t guarantee similar abilities today.)