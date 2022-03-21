March 21, 2022

PROFESSOR CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet – an electrical engineer explains how. “It is only a matter of time before the Earth is hit by another geomagnetic storm. A Carrington Event-size storm would be extremely damaging to the electrical and communication systems worldwide with outages lasting into the weeks. If the storm is the size of the Miyake Event, the results would be catastrophic for the world with potential outages lasting months if not longer. Even with space weather warnings from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the world would have only a few minutes to a few hours notice.”