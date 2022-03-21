March 21, 2022

BETTER OFF TODAY THAN IN JANUARY 2021?: Uh, no, Americans say, by a 4-1 margin in the latest I&I/TIPP Poll.

“Biden’s recent speeches have included references to the ‘best economic growth in the last four decades … We did it alone. Without one single solitary Republican vote. It was the Democrats — it was you — that brought us back,’” Biden told House Democrats during their recent Philadelphia retreat, Issues & Insights points out.

“If that’s the message, Americans don’t seem to be buying it. And a big reason for that is likely the sudden scary surge in inflation, which hits low- and middle-class Americans hardest of all,” Issues & Insights continues.

“While wage gains have averaged 5% or higher for four straight months, unfortunately, inflation during the same period has surged by an annual rate of over 7%, and looks likely to go even higher.”